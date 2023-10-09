Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,871,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,364,000. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises about 6.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 32.27% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000.

NYSEARCA:RECS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

