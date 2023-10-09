Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert C. Daigle purchased 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $137,396.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,937.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,836 shares of company stock valued at $359,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 491.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

