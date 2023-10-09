Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $173.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

