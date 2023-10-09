Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $172.15. 400,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

