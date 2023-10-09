Analysts Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $94.32

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.32.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237,611 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Free Report

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.