Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $160.63

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

