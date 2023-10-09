Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,535,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,999 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,581 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,771,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $71.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

