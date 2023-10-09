Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $50.50

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

