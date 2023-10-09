Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $50.50

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.88.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $54.34.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
