Analyzing N-able (NYSE:NABL) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

N-able and T Stamp are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N-able and T Stamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $371.77 million 6.48 $16.71 million $0.08 165.02 T Stamp $5.39 million 2.45 -$12.09 million N/A N/A

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

N-able has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares N-able and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 3.88% 3.76% 2.23% T Stamp -439.18% -826.50% -168.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for N-able and T Stamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67 T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. T Stamp has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T Stamp is more favorable than N-able.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

N-able beats T Stamp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

