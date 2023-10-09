Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

