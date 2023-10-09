ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS stock opened at $296.51 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

