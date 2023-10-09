Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 153.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 69.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,571 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 62,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,976. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

