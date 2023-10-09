Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,325 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

