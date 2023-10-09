AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,978.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $59,104,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $21,793,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

