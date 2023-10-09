Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $49,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 504,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

