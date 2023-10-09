Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,377 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

HWM stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $45.88. 547,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,068. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

