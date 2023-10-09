Arcataur Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,033 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.52. 16,349,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,496,242. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

