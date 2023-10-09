Arcataur Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,171 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,950. General Motors has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.