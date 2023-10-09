Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.83. 335,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

