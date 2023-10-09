Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $21 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,001,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.70. The stock had a trading volume of 376,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

