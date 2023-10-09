Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE SLB traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

