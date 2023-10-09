Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $442,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.83. 233,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

