Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.01. 184,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.5996 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.