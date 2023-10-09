Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

