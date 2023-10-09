Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 232.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.1% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $37,823,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.94. 10,615,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,569,180. The company has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

