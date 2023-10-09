Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 485,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,145. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

