Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $611,688,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.28. 640,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.