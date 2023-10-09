Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.4% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 32,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.00. 3,469,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,089,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

