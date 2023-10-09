Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,316 shares of company stock valued at $152,882,777 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.72. 798,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,396. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

