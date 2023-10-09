Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

