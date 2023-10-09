Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 305,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

