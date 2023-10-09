Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

REGN traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $829.46. 59,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,997. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $814.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

