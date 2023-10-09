Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $14.18 on Monday, reaching $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 987,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.19. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

