Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

