Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,771 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 112,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,167. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

