Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCT. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $667.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,404,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

