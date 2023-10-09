Argus Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $480.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of MCK opened at $445.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.72. McKesson has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $449.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

