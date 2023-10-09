Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 792.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.
Insider Activity
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
