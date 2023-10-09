Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 345 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 152.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $172.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

