Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 645 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

