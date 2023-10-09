Arlington Partners LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5,415.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.