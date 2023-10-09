Arlington Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

