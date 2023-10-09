Arlington Partners LLC Invests $122,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.54 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.