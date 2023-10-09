Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $103.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.