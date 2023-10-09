Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $108.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.