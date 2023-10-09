Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $82.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

