Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.76.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $204.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

