Arlington Partners LLC Sells 842 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.