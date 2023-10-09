ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 54.08 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of 49.85 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

