ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARM. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 48.00.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 54.08 on Monday. ARM has a 52 week low of 49.85 and a 52 week high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

